No swimming advisory issued for a section of North Myrtle Beach

Swimmers should avoid a section of the beach in North Myrtle Beach due to high bacteria levels.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control advised the city to post a section of the beach at 17th Avenue South with a “no swimming” sign Thursday afternoon.
“Until further notice, people should not swim in the ocean within 200 feet on either side of the sign,” a city release says.
The advisory does not mean the beach is closed. Wading, fishing and shell collecting do not pose a risk, according to DHEC.
DHEC’s website says that swimming is not advised if the bacteria measurement is greater than 104 colony forming units of bacteria per 100 milliliters. Thursday’s reading at 17th Avenue South was 512 units.
DHEC will retest the location and advise the city to remove the posting once bacteria levels return to normal.
