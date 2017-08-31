Coast Guard looking for missing fishermen off Grand Strand coast

The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for two missing fisherman off the coast of Myrtle Beach.
Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, N.C. left the South Harbor Boat Ramp in Oak Island, N.C. around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a Coast Guard press release.
The spouse of one of the missing men contacted the Coast Guard after the men did not return home by dark, according to the press release.
The Coast Guard and Navy are actively searching for the men in the waters between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, according to the release.
The men were last seen in a 22-foot Trophy Pro fishing boat.
The Coast Guard is asking anyone with information to call (843) 740-7050.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
