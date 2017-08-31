How the Grand Strand is repairing its beaches after the last hurricane

More Videos 2:25 Moorer found guilty by jury in obstruction of justice case Pause 0:25 Grainger stacks fall from Lake Busbee perspective 2:37 Moorer Trial "10 Second Lie" 1:53 Elvis’ roommate’s testimony cut short 1:00 SC Methodists sending supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims 2:45 CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference 0:26 Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic 1:08 CCU coach Chadwell talks Socastee's Max Kjosa 1:38 Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 1:14 Take a look at a renovated Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Beach renourishment adds sand in Surfside and Garden City The Army Corps of Engineers is working on beach renourishment in Surfside and Garden City and will move to North Myrtle Beach this fall. The Army Corps of Engineers is working on beach renourishment in Surfside and Garden City and will move to North Myrtle Beach this fall. Janet Blackmon Morgan

