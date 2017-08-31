More Videos

Moorer found guilty by jury in obstruction of justice case 2:25

Moorer found guilty by jury in obstruction of justice case

Pause
Grainger stacks fall from Lake Busbee perspective 0:25

Grainger stacks fall from Lake Busbee perspective

Moorer Trial '10 Second Lie' 2:37

Moorer Trial "10 Second Lie"

Elvis’ roommate’s testimony cut short 1:53

Elvis’ roommate’s testimony cut short

SC Methodists sending supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims 1:00

SC Methodists sending supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims

CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference 2:45

CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference

Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic 0:26

Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic

CCU coach Chadwell talks Socastee's Max Kjosa 1:08

CCU coach Chadwell talks Socastee's Max Kjosa

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 1:38

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect

Take a look at a renovated Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium 1:14

Take a look at a renovated Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium

  • Beach renourishment adds sand in Surfside and Garden City

    The Army Corps of Engineers is working on beach renourishment in Surfside and Garden City and will move to North Myrtle Beach this fall.

The Army Corps of Engineers is working on beach renourishment in Surfside and Garden City and will move to North Myrtle Beach this fall. Janet Blackmon Morgan
The Army Corps of Engineers is working on beach renourishment in Surfside and Garden City and will move to North Myrtle Beach this fall. Janet Blackmon Morgan

Local

How the Grand Strand is repairing its beaches after the last hurricane

By Chloe Johnson

cjohnson@thesunnews.com

August 31, 2017 12:15 PM

Every hour, a fresh load of 2,200 cubic yards of sand and water is hauled back to Surfside Beach and spit onto the shore in what one Army Corps of Engineers employee describes as a “chocolate milkshake.”

The mixture is easier to transport than sand alone—and lighter for a dredge boat to carry from a “borrow site” at a sandbar a few miles offshore. The boat deposits its loads, scraped from the ocean floor, at a pump site connected to the sand by a large, rusty, snaking pipe system. Bulldozers stand at the ready to push the sand into mounds before the waves can wash it back into the sea.

830dredge_jbm01
Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

A few hundred feet away from where the slurry is pumped, a roughly 30-foot-tall tripod called a crab moves across the sand and into the water, surveying how flat the ocean floor is. On the other side of the orange plastic netting that blocks this section of the beach, tourists watch from beach chairs or sneak a peek at the work from jetskis in the water.

This $16-million beach renourishment project is putting about 800,000 cubic yards of sand—about eight times as much as could fill the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool—back onto land in Surfside Beach and Garden City. Both areas saw significant erosion from Hurricane Matthew last October.

The work blocks 1,000-foot stretches of the beach for a day or two at a time, an inconvenience for tourists, but an important process, the Corps said, to protect the beachfront left vulnerable by the storm.

“It’s an infrastructure protection project for the people and the properties...something the corps does often and does well,” Lt. Col. Jeff Palazzini, of the Army Corps’ Charleston office, said.

There’s always the threat that another storm could come and disrupt work. The dredge boat and pumps can’t be operated when water is too choppy, like earlier this week, when a tropical depression moved past the coast.

And as Harvey continues to cause historic flooding near Houston, Tropical Storm Irma is churning across the Atlantic Ocean. It’s final trajectory is still unclear.

830dredge_jbm16
Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

If a serious storm hit during renourishment, Project Manager Wes Wilson said, “Essentially the contractor would shut down work.”

“If we knew there was a hurricane coming, we would run the beach with ... survey equipment, and then do a post-storm survey and figure out what material was lost in the storm event,” Wilson said.

Replacing any sand lost in a serious storm would depend on funding left in the project’s coffers and whether the contractor was still available.

Whether equipment would stay on the beach “depends on the magnitude of the storm,” Wilson added.

Myrtle Beach last in line

Renourishment along the south end of Horry County is scheduled to finish in September, and the dredge and pumping stations will move up to North Myrtle Beach immediately after to do the same work there.

Funding for renourishment in the two opposite ends of the county were approved at the same time, as the north and south sections were the hardest hit last year. Doing the work in the same timeframe saves money, County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus said, because it can cause up to $6 million just to set up a renourishment project.

830dredge_jbm05
Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

“It was give and take, quite honestly, for a long time, getting those federal dollars,” Lazarus said.

Lazarus said he expected that work would continue straight into Myrtle Beach after North Myrtle Beach, and that work on Horry County’s beaches would be done before Memorial Day 2018.

No official date has been set for work to begin in Myrtle Beach, which secured funding after other areas in the county. Lisa Metheny, of the Army Corps, said that the work for Myrtle Beach will have to be bid out separately.

If the same contractor is selected, it may happen almost immediately, but there’s no guarantee which company will be picked.

Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Beach renourishment adds sand in Surfside and Garden City

View More Video