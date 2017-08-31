Courtesy of the Myrtle Beach Police Department
CresCom bank staff, police honor each other in wake of deadly Conway bank robbery

After having two of its employees killed during a Conway bank robbery last week, CresCom Bank staff served breakfast to the Myrtle Beach Police Department Wednesday morning as a way to show their appreciation.

A Facebook post from the department says they were honored to be served breakfast by the bank staff and Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce staff.

“We were humbled by the fact that CresCom still wanted to show their appreciation to us, knowing the loss their family had recently suffered,” the post says.

MBPD Chief Prock later gave the branch managers two trees that will given to the families of Kathryn “Katie” Davis Skeen and Donna Major, the two women shot to death during the August 21 robbery.

