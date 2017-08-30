Local

Coroner: One person identified after deadly crash on U.S. 501

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

August 30, 2017 7:40 PM

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a fatal crash along U.S. 501 near the Myrtle Beach Speedway around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, according to Mark Nugent, public information officer with the department.

Robert Lee Toney, 82, from Myrtle Beach was killed while crossing the highway after being hit by a trailer being towed by a truck, Darris Fowler, Horry County deputy coroner, said.

Toney died on scene from multiple traumas.

Fowler said that the death was accidental.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Former shipping container to house homeless veterans

Former shipping container to house homeless veterans 2:05

Former shipping container to house homeless veterans
Elvis’ roommate’s testimony cut short 1:53

Elvis’ roommate’s testimony cut short
Moorer Trial 2:37

Moorer Trial "10 Second Lie"

View More Video