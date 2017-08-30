Coroner: One person identified after deadly crash on U.S. 501

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a fatal crash along U.S. 501 near the Myrtle Beach Speedway around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, according to Mark Nugent, public information officer with the department.
Robert Lee Toney, 82, from Myrtle Beach was killed while crossing the highway after being hit by a trailer being towed by a truck, Darris Fowler, Horry County deputy coroner, said.
Toney died on scene from multiple traumas.
Fowler said that the death was accidental.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
