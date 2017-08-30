More Videos

Moorer found guilty by jury in obstruction of justice case 2:25

Moorer found guilty by jury in obstruction of justice case

Pause
Moorer Trial '10 Second Lie' 2:37

Moorer Trial "10 Second Lie"

Elvis’ roommate’s testimony cut short 1:53

Elvis’ roommate’s testimony cut short

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 1:38

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect

CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference 2:45

CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference

Former shipping container to house homeless veterans 2:05

Former shipping container to house homeless veterans

Myrtle Beach police address website ranking city among most dangerous in U.S. 1:31

Myrtle Beach police address website ranking city among most dangerous in U.S.

Take a look at a renovated Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium 1:14

Take a look at a renovated Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium

Reeves Ferry Landing flooding 0:25

Reeves Ferry Landing flooding

International students work along the Grand Strand each summer, experiencing the U.S. 1:06

International students work along the Grand Strand each summer, experiencing the U.S.

  • Former shipping container to house homeless veterans

    A former shipping container turned home is the newest addition to the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center in Little River.

A former shipping container turned home is the newest addition to the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center in Little River. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com
A former shipping container turned home is the newest addition to the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center in Little River. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

Local

Shipping container turned home: Local non-profit helping homeless veterans

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

August 30, 2017 6:36 PM

A former shipping container turned home is the newest addition to the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center in Little River.

The 10-foot x 40-foot container house, which is already located outside of the center, consists of one bedroom, one bathroom and a combined kitchen and living room. Once completed, a patio will be built off of the living room. Many of the appliances are up-to-date with a stainless steel oven and refrigerator and a couch and a bed are also provided.

The container house will act as a halfway point between the veterans coming the center and leaving to live on their own. When they first come to the center they live in the Hutton House.

“What our hope is, is that we’ll be able to take the vet’s that we have in here, the homeless ones, and have a step-up program,” Wilson said. “So rather that taking them from here and putting them directly into society we’re gonna put them out here. Let them pay us rent. Get them used to being out. As soon as we get them acclimated to that, then they can make the jump into society. But we want to make sure they’re ready to go back into society. They’ve got enough money, they’ve got enough willpower I suppose, to do what needs to get done.”

The local non-profit, which aims to help veterans in Horry County, acts as a shelter for homeless veterans, currently can house up to eight people at a time in the Hutton House, offering them food and clothes.

“When they comein and they’re out of work and out of money and they’re just out of options, we help them get back into society,” Veterans Welcom Home and Resource Center board member Ron Wilson said. “What we do is we get them a job. We pay all their expenses. If they need clothing we send them over here to Goodwill and they can get clothing. We do ask them to participate in the maintenance of the building and the property. And once they get enough money together they can go get their own place.”

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for September 6 at 9 a.m., where a foundation will be laid, as well as connections for electric and plumbing.

Currenlty there are no plans to expand the container housing at the center.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Veteran’s Welcome Home and Resource Center

Address: 421 State Highway 57 South, Little River, S.C. 29566

Phone: 843-427-4568

Website: http://veteranswelcomehomeandresourcecenter.org/close.php

Related stories from The Sun News

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Moorer found guilty by jury in obstruction of justice case

View More Video