Shipping container turned home: Local non-profit helping homeless veterans

A former shipping container turned home is the newest addition to the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center in Little River.

The 10-foot x 40-foot container house, which is already located outside of the center, consists of one bedroom, one bathroom and a combined kitchen and living room. Once completed, a patio will be built off of the living room. Many of the appliances are up-to-date with a stainless steel oven and refrigerator and a couch and a bed are also provided.

The container house will act as a halfway point between the veterans coming the center and leaving to live on their own. When they first come to the center they live in the Hutton House.

“What our hope is, is that we’ll be able to take the vet’s that we have in here, the homeless ones, and have a step-up program,” Wilson said. “So rather that taking them from here and putting them directly into society we’re gonna put them out here. Let them pay us rent. Get them used to being out. As soon as we get them acclimated to that, then they can make the jump into society. But we want to make sure they’re ready to go back into society. They’ve got enough money, they’ve got enough willpower I suppose, to do what needs to get done.”

The local non-profit, which aims to help veterans in Horry County, acts as a shelter for homeless veterans, currently can house up to eight people at a time in the Hutton House, offering them food and clothes.

“When they comein and they’re out of work and out of money and they’re just out of options, we help them get back into society,” Veterans Welcom Home and Resource Center board member Ron Wilson said. “What we do is we get them a job. We pay all their expenses. If they need clothing we send them over here to Goodwill and they can get clothing. We do ask them to participate in the maintenance of the building and the property. And once they get enough money together they can go get their own place.”

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for September 6 at 9 a.m., where a foundation will be laid, as well as connections for electric and plumbing.

Currenlty there are no plans to expand the container housing at the center.