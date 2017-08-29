More Videos

Local

Here’s how you can help the victim’s of Hurricane Harvey

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

August 29, 2017 6:44 PM

Donating to the victim’s of Hurricane Harvey just got a lot easier.

On Friday, members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association in Columbia will head to Texas in order to assist officials with rescues and deliver donations.

Before that, members of the group in Myrtle Beach are holding an event Wednesday at 6 p.m. where donations can be brought to the Veteran’s Cafe, located at 3544 North Gate Drive in Myrtle Beach.

“We’d like to thank anyone and everyone that can come out and donate,” Myrtle Beach member Jewels Strickland said. “Being able to pull together in a place as far away as this is going to mean a lot to the people down there. It’s very spur of the moment. Everyone wants to help out, especially in Myrtle Beach. Anything you can bring, everything you can bring.”

In tow with two flat bottom boats and rescue gear, the group is planning to stop in Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville, Tenn. and Oklahoma in order to pick up donations from various chapters of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

“We are leaving here from the upstate at 1800 on Friday,” Scott ‘Hulk’ Harris, a member of organization in Columbia, said. “Along the way we got more stops to do along the interstate. We’re picking up more donations to take.”

Once there, the group will meet with the Katy Police Department in Katy, Texas where they will spend a week assisting with various operations.

Coastal Carolina University is also assisting by loading trucks with donations and taking them to Houston.

Other ways to donate to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association for Hurricane Harvey recovery and cleanup efforts are done online. Donations can be made here.

“First and foremost we’re Americans,” Harris said. “Any type of disaster or strike, our organization is there assisting and this is no different.”

Donations that are needed

  • New undergarments for kids and adults
  • New socks
  • Toiletries
  • New bed pillows
  • New blankets
  • Cleanup supplies
  • Black trash bags
  • Mops and buckets
  • Utility knives
  • Leather work gloves
  • Inflatable mattresses
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Box fans
  • Baby items
  • Basic first aid supplies
  • Gas cans
  • Gallon and bottled water

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

