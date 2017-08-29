CCU athletes will personally ensure your donations will get to Harvey victims

Coastal Carolina University student athletes will personally deliver your donations to Texas.
The school announced Monday that it’s collecting money, toiletries and cleaning supplies.
Coastal will take in donations at Arcadia Hall, located at 132 Chanticleer Dr. West in Conway, according to a new release.
Donations will also be accepted at Springs Brooks Stadium during the football team’s season opener on Saturday.
Drop-off locations are at the Victory Bell next to the stadium and the alumni tailgate at Blanton Park.
A truck from Lewis Truck Lines will carry the goods to Houston.
Cari Rosiek, Coastal Carolina University’s associate athletic director for student-athlete enhancement, said she’s taking some student athletes down to Houston to deliver the goods personally.
“The trailer will sit in Brooks stadium for at least the next two weeks until we know we can safely get into Houston,” she said.
The school collected donations last year for flood victims in Louisiana, said Rosiek.
“Upon notification of the hurricane hitting and seeing the devastation on the news I had several student athletes asking if we could do the project again,” she said. “I think our student athletes see a lot of value in it.”
People who are interested in donating money can do so by clicking here. The money will be donated to The Sun Belt’s Hurricane Harvey GoFundMe page and and then distributed to Red Cross chapters.
Clothing and furniture will not be accepted.
What to donate
Buckets
Bleach
Cleaning solutions and detergents
`Shockwave' for mold
Mops
Brooms
Paper towels
Large garbage bags
Rubber gloves
Masks
Scrub brushes
Scouring pads
Sponges
Air freshener
Vinegar
Toothbrushes
Toothpaste
Hand sanitizer (travel size)
Shampoo & conditioner
First aid supplies
Cloth towels (wash cloths, bath towels, hand towels etc.)
Bar soap
Hand soap
Pull-up disposable adult diapers
Feminine hygiene supplies (napkins, tampons)
Disposable razors & shaving cream
Bottled water
Nonperishable food items
School supplies
Pet supplies
For more information, contact Cari Rosiek, Coastal Carolina University’s associate athletic director for student-athlete enhancement at cari@coastal.edu or at 843-349-412.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
