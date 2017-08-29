CCU athletes will personally ensure your donations will get to Harvey victims

More Videos 1:53 Elvis’ roommate’s testimony cut short Pause 2:37 Moorer Trial "10 Second Lie" 2:45 CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference 0:10 Horry County Fire Rescue responds to South Strand Medical Center 1:38 Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 1:14 Take a look at a renovated Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium 2:50 HOA tells Olathe couple they can no longer park in their driveway 1:31 Myrtle Beach police address website ranking city among most dangerous in U.S. 1:44 Frantic rescues continue as Harvey flooding worsens 0:31 Coldplay dedicates new song to Storm-hit Houston at Miami show Video Link copy Embed Code copy

SC Methodists sending supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims The S.C. Conference of the United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, sent 300 buckets filled with cleaning supplies, and 100 health kits, to be distributed to people in need in areas of Texas ravaged by flooding from Hurricane Harvey. The S.C. Conference of the United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, sent 300 buckets filled with cleaning supplies, and 100 health kits, to be distributed to people in need in areas of Texas ravaged by flooding from Hurricane Harvey. tkulmala@thestate.com

