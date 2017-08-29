Fifth location for interior design store to open along the Grand Strand

A new location for J & K Home Furnishings is headed to Myrtle Beach, near Coastal Grand Mall.
With four other locations across the Grand Strand, the new store will closely resemble the Murrells Inlet location, which is a HGTV Design Studio and Mattress ZZZs, meaning that there are on-site designers as well as a furniture and mattress store.
Other locations for J & K Home Furnishings include Little River, Longs and North Myrtle Beach. The new location will be the first one in Myrtle Beach.
“It’s representing an area we don’t serve very well,” J & K Home Furnishings owner Chuck Dawson said. “It’s a location for the design center to fill a void for the customer we don’t have right now.”
Interior designers in the Myrtle Beach area include B Graham Interiors and Sally Stowe Interiors. Near Coastal Grand Mall interior decorating stores include Ethan Allen and Bed Bath & Beyond.
Groundbreaking for the store, located along Oak Forest Lane, is expected to begin in October, and the store is predicted to open in May or June.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
