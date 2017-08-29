Tanger Outlets welcome new cafe, ice cream bar

A new cafe is coming to Tanger Outlets along U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach.
Nestle Toll House Cafe and Haagen-Dazs is scheduled to open Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release.
“We are excited to welcome Nestle Toll House Café/Haagen-Dazs; they offer a niche that will be well received by the shoppers in our area,” Emily Coke, General Manager of the Tanger Outlet Center Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach, said in the release. “It is exciting to give our Tanger Outlet shoppers delicious food options as they save on some of the world’s most popular brands.”
The Nestle Toll House Cafe offers treats based around the classic cookie, while Haagen-Dazs will offer different ice cream choices and toppings.
Tanger Oulets along U.S. 17 recently announced that Vera Bradley and Bath & Body Works! are scheduled open.
