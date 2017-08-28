Sidney Moorer trial: Did he mislead cops on missing Socastee woman Heather Elvis?

The obstruction of justice trial got underway for Sidney Moorer on Monday. Moorer, 41, is charged with stalling the investigation in the 2013 disappearance of Socastee woman Heather Elvis.

Attorneys launched into opening statements at the Horry County Courthouse in Conway Monday afternoon. Several police detectives took the stand as witnesses, testifying to their role in the early stages of the case when prosecutors say Moorer tried to hinder the investigation.

“His dishonesty and his deceit led investigators down one path … then they had to follow up on the story he told…” said Josh Holford, Assistant Solicitor for the State, who is prosecuting along with Assistant Solicitor Nancy Livesay.

Holford said Moorer hampered the investigating in the early stages, which he said are the most crucial.

In his opening statement, Holford said Moorer spun a “web of lies” and left out details about his last interactions with Elvis, and initially told police he didn’t use a payphone to call her, but then changed his story.

The Elvis family sat in the courtroom throughout the day as the trial got going.

Moorer’s legal team includes attorney Kirk Truslow and public defender James Galmore, who gave an opening statement to the court, saying at the end of the prosecution’s case the jurors will see Moorer didn’t obstruct justice here.

“You have to be firmly convinced of the guilt of the accused,” said Galmore and asked the jurors to keep that phrase in mind.

Sgt. Danny Furr, with Horry County police, took the stand as the first witness. He testified that when he spoke with Elvis’ former employer, the Tilted Kilt, that someone there suggested police contact Moorer to see if he had any information on her whereabouts.

Furr testified Moorer told him over the phone that he hadn’t spoken with Elvis in six weeks, but said Moorer then changed his statement.

Truslow questioned Furr’s memory on the matter, stating the call was nearly four years ago, and pointed out a police report written by a different officer states Moorer told Furr he hadn’t seen her in six weeks.

Furr said Moorer did not mention speaking to her from a 10th Avenue gas station pay phone on Dec. 18, 2013 when Elvis went missing, or that he spoke with her later that night from his cellphone.

Moorer called Elvis from a payphone, but said he did so to tell her to stop leaving notes on his truck and to leave him alone, according to court testimony, which also states Elvis had a more than four-minute conversation with someone on Moorer’s cellphone later on Dec. 18 after the payphone call.

Brian Scales, another HCPD detective, took the stand next and told the court he went to speak with Moorer at his home on Dec. 20, 2013 with another officer, who asked Moorer questions about his communication with Elvis and where he thought she could be.

Police dash camera footage was shown to jurors of that talk. Galmore pointed out Moorer willingly answered questions, didn’t evoke his rights not to speak with them or to get an attorney.

Sgt. Jonathan Martin, with HCPD, took the stand next and went over Elvis’ phone records that night, showing conversations Elvis had with the payphone number, her former roommate, and how she tried calling the payphone back multiple times, then later spoke with someone on Moorer’s cellphone, according to court testimony.

If convicted on the obstruction of justice charge, Moorer faces a sentence anywhere from zero to 10 years.

Moorer is also charged with kidnapping in Elvis’ disappearance. A jury deadlocked at his kidnapping trial last summer, and a mistrial was declared.

The State plans to re-try Moorer on the charge, but a date for a new kidnapping trial has not yet been set.

Moorer’s wife Tammy, 45, is also charged with kidnapping in the case, but has not been to trial, and a court date has not been set.

Tammy Moorer was present with other family in the courtroom Monday.

She was scheduled to appear in court last month after The State said she violated a gag order on the case when she allegedly made statements about it on a Facebook page. Sidney Moorer spent about two months in jail last year when Judge Dennis ruled he violated the order by speaking to a media outlet during the kidnapping charge trial.

The Moorers were initially charged with murder in Elvis’ disappearance, but those charges were later dropped in 2016 after the couple spent about a year in jail following their 2014 arrest.

Elvis’ abandoned car was found at Peachtree boat landing in the Socastee area on Dec. 19, 2013 – a place dubbed “the darkest hole in Horry County” by The State during the kidnapping trial.

Elvis remains missing, and since her disappearance, family and friends continue to gather at the landing for prayer vigils on the 18th of each month.