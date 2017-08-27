Potential cyclone predicted to hit ocean harder than land

More Videos 1:06 International students work along the Grand Strand each summer, experiencing the U.S. Pause 2:40 CCU students tag sharks in Winyah Bay 2:45 CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference 2:18 What are the effects of a total solar eclipse? 1:31 Myrtle Beach police address website ranking city among most dangerous in U.S. 1:38 Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 1:24 NMB Chiefs rejoice in shutout win 0:21 Georgetown players warmup for season open 1:55 Pastor: Even in grief, we have hope 0:22 Dramatic play leads to Charlotte Christian win over Myrtle Beach Seahawks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip. Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip. NOAA Ocean Today

