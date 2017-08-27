‘Kindness Rocks’ paints new path of awareness for Waccamaw Riverkeeper

A sampling of rocks voice various messages from the Winyah Rivers Foundation’s Waccamaw Riverkeeper debut “Kindness Rocks” Painting Party in July. The public is invited to another rock painting party, to kick off the group’s “Cleanup Our Local Waterways Project,” 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, at Conway Riverwalk Park, at the end of Elm Street in downtown Conway. More details at 843-349-4007 or www.winyahrivers.org. Courtesy photo