Weather system may bring increased winds, rough surf to coast Monday night

A low pressure system looking to make a name for itself as a tropical storm may bring increasing winds and churn up a rougher surf along the Carolina coast late Monday into Tuesday. An advisory was issued Saturday for small water crafts.
“We have this system that’s trying to develop off the southeast coast and we’re watching that to see if it acquires tropical characteristics,” said Robert DiGiorgi, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C. If the system does turn tropical, it could become the ninth named storm in the Atlantic this year with the name of Irma.
The system has been upgraded to a 70 percent chance of formation over the next two days.
Current forecasts call for increasing winds and rough surf along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina in the coming week, according to the NWS.
A strong longshore current and rip currents expected at the area beaches on Sunday! https://t.co/BFUrmJLqHW #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/ixMb3biC1l— NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) August 26, 2017
It looks like the system will make its closest approach to northeast South Carolina later or Monday night, DiGiorgi said.
A moderate risk of rip currents and a strong longshore current were predicted Sunday.
A small craft advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday with wind speeds predicted at 20 to 25 miles per hour and seas at 4 to 6 feet higher than normal, according to the advisory.
Wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots (or 28 to 38 mph) and seas at 6 feet or greater are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft, according to the advisory. “Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.”
Winds will continue to be a concern for small crafts at least into Tuesday, DiGiorgi said. If the system does acquire a name, the small craft advisory would be replaced with warnings of tropical storm hazards.
Over 100 people per year die due to rip currents. Break the Grip of the RipⓇ!https://t.co/Hyh3fXPwKz #BeachSafety #SpringSafety pic.twitter.com/1rk3GjW6T0— NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) August 26, 2017
The wanna-be Irma was trying to develop off of Georgia’s coast on Sunday and chances of the low pressure system churning into a tropical or subtropical cyclone were gaining strength.
Moderate to strong rip currents and high and rough surf conditions along with rain and thunderstorms that may turn heavy across portions of the area are expected through the early week. The brisk northeast winds from the weekend may strengthen early in the new week, according to the NWS.
The Hurricane Center may initiate advisories for the potential development of a Tropical Cyclone off the Southeast coast as early as this afternoon, DiGiorgi said in a release.
Check back for more on this developing story.
Comments