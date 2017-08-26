Big D Theater in Broadway at Beach
Broadway at the Beach theater closes

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

August 26, 2017 3:52 PM

The Big D Theater at Broadway at the Beach has closed, according to a sign on the door.

The sign reads, “Big D closed. Please visit us a Broadway 16.”

However, the theater located at Broadway at the Beach is AMC Broadway 17.

All movie signs have been removed from the building

It is not clear at this time why the theater closed.

The theater was located at 1195 Celebrity Circle.

Right across from the Big D Theater, Dragon’s Lair Fantasy Golf Course is undergoing construction.

According to Lei Gainer, spokeswoman for Broadway owner Burroughs & Chapin Co. Inc. said that part of the course “is being removed to accommodate future offerings at Broadway at the Beach. BATB will announce those new tenants once finalized.”

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

