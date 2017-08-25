Police arrest man after shooting leaves one dead in Green Sea-area

A Tabor City, N.C. man has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found in the Green Sea-area in mid-August, police said.
Jakeem Bryant, 27, is being held in Columbus County, N.C. for murder and use of a firearm during the commission of violent crime.
On August 15, Horry County police responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle on the corner of Church Road and Carolina Road.
When police arrived they found one person inside the vehicle with gun shot wounds.
While on scene officers noticed a small child who was transported to the emergency room.
An Horry County coroner later identified the woman as Latosha Nicole Lewis, 31, of Tabor City, N.C.
