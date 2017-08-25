Human trafficking victim found by family in social media ad

A North Carolina family saw advertisements on a social media site for their child and called police, leading to two adults arrested in Myrtle Beach in connection with the case, according to police.
Police say the child has been reunited with their family in Fayetteville N.C.
Kerry Andrell Lewis, 20, from Fayetteville N.C. and Julius Larose Riley, 37, of Homestead, Fla. were arrested in connection with trafficking the juvenile.
Lewis was charged with prostitution after being arrested Thursday afternoon in Myrtle Beach, according to police records.
Lewis’ bond was listed at $761, online records states.
