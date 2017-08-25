Local

Human trafficking victim found by family in social media ad

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

August 25, 2017 5:21 PM

A North Carolina family saw advertisements on a social media site for their child and called police, leading to two adults arrested in Myrtle Beach in connection with the case, according to police.

Lewis82517

Police say the child has been reunited with their family in Fayetteville N.C.

Kerry Andrell Lewis, 20, from Fayetteville N.C. and Julius Larose Riley, 37, of Homestead, Fla. were arrested in connection with trafficking the juvenile.

Lewis was charged with prostitution after being arrested Thursday afternoon in Myrtle Beach, according to police records.

Lewis’ bond was listed at $761, online records states.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

International students work along the Grand Strand each summer, experiencing the U.S.

International students work along the Grand Strand each summer, experiencing the U.S. 1:06

International students work along the Grand Strand each summer, experiencing the U.S.
Pastor: Even in grief, we have hope 1:55

Pastor: Even in grief, we have hope
CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference 2:45

CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference

View More Video