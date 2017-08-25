This is what’s replacing the former party and antique stores in North Myrtle Beach

Another new restaurant is headed to North Myrtle Beach.
Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse, offering everything from seafood to poultry, will be located at the neighboring Party Maker and Cottage Antiques locations, which have sat empty until the building was demolished recently. The site is directly across from Coastal North Town Center along U.S. 17 North.
Party Maker is now located at 106 Sayebrook Parkway in Myrtle Beach. Cottage Antiques is no longer an individual shop, rather there are vendor booths located at The Country Rooster in Little River and Calabash Trading and Consignment in North Carolina.
Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse has one other location along the Grand Strand, at 2920 Hollywood Drive in Myrtle Beach.
The North Myrtle Beach location is expected to open in April or May, according to Charlotte Burton, director of marketing for the Homegrown Hospitality Group.
“We love North Myrtle Beach, it’s a great area,” Burton said.
Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse is the latest addition of new restaurants to the area including Cookout and Ledo Pizza.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments