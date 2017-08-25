Picasa Courtesy Gregg Smith
Picasa Courtesy Gregg Smith

Local

Here’s who filed for Myrtle Beach elections in the first 24 hours

By Chloe Johnson

cjohnson@thesunnews.com

August 25, 2017 12:47 PM

In the first day of filing for Myrtle Beach’s municipal elections, nine people threw their hats into the ring—including Mayor John Rhodes, who had already said he will seek a fourth consecutive term.

But of the contenders, the only one who had not already announced a run is Gregg Smith, a Realtor with Century 21 Broadhurst.

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership in Myrtle Beach,” Smith, 37, said in a press release. “I believe our community needs a fresh perspective and a solid plan to better prepare ourselves for the future. We need to work together with all stakeholders to make Myrtle Beach a great place for residents, businesses, and visitors.”

Smith is seeking one of three at-large city council seats. Incumbent Councilmen Mike Lowder and Randal Wallace also made their bids official. Hotel operator Jackie Vereen, student Matt Hardee and Ann Dunham also filed for the city council race.

Rhodes, former Mayor Mark McBride and construction consultant Ed Carey were the official entrants in the mayor’s race as of noon Friday. Better Brands board chair Brenda Bethune has also said she intends to run.

The filing period ends Sept. 8. Voters go to the polls on Nov. 7.

Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pastor: Even in grief, we have hope

Pastor: Even in grief, we have hope 1:55

Pastor: Even in grief, we have hope
CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference 2:45

CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference
Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 1:38

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect

View More Video