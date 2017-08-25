Here’s who filed for Myrtle Beach elections in the first 24 hours

In the first day of filing for Myrtle Beach’s municipal elections, nine people threw their hats into the ring—including Mayor John Rhodes, who had already said he will seek a fourth consecutive term.
But of the contenders, the only one who had not already announced a run is Gregg Smith, a Realtor with Century 21 Broadhurst.
“It’s time for a new generation of leadership in Myrtle Beach,” Smith, 37, said in a press release. “I believe our community needs a fresh perspective and a solid plan to better prepare ourselves for the future. We need to work together with all stakeholders to make Myrtle Beach a great place for residents, businesses, and visitors.”
Smith is seeking one of three at-large city council seats. Incumbent Councilmen Mike Lowder and Randal Wallace also made their bids official. Hotel operator Jackie Vereen, student Matt Hardee and Ann Dunham also filed for the city council race.
Rhodes, former Mayor Mark McBride and construction consultant Ed Carey were the official entrants in the mayor’s race as of noon Friday. Better Brands board chair Brenda Bethune has also said she intends to run.
The filing period ends Sept. 8. Voters go to the polls on Nov. 7.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
Comments