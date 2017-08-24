Grand Strand-area Kmart to slash prices, location ‘going out of business’

Kmart is Conway is set to close, according to a release from the Sears Holdings company that listed 28 Kmart stores across the country that are ‘going out of business.’
The store, located at 1610 Church Street, is going to close in mid-November, with liquidation sales beginning as early as August 31.
A sign on the door reads, “Effective August 24: We will no longer be accepting new layaways. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
Sears Holdings began closing stores in early January, with the original release stating, “The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the company’s operations and fund it transformation.
“Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to porfitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing store a chance at success.”
The latest release states that employees impacted by the closures will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for positions at other area Kmart and Sears locations.
Howard Riefs, director of corporate communications with Sears Holdings, said that the number of employees affected by the closings is not publicly available.
In early October Kmart in Florence was included in a list of store closures.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
