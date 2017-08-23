Looking for a car wash? A third new family-owned car wash is headed to the Inlet

A third new car wash is coming to the Grand Strand, expected to open this month.
Located at 3741 U.S. 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet, Scrubby’s Car Wash is built where it can serve both Horry and Georgetown Counties.
Darryl Detrick, owner of Detrick’s Premier Car Wash, told The Sun News in July, “We’re trying to get business from Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet. [It is] more convenient to serve [both] Horry and Georgetown counties.”
The new Detrick’s Premier Car Wash will be located in Garden City and will open in late September. Another car wash, Turbo Jet Wash, is coming to Myrtle Beach, located near the back gate.
As for Scrubby’s Car Wash, an exact opening date has not yet been set, but free vacuums, towels and mat cleaner will be available when the location does open, according to their website.
The location will be open seven days a week, and offers four different packages, ranging from $7 to $20.
Other Scrubby’s Car Washes are located in Florence and Lumberton, N.C.
Those interested in applying at the Murrells Inlet location can download an application from the Scrubby’s Car Wash website.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments