Conway police to share new information on deadly bank robbery case today

UPDATE: The press conference has been moved to 4 p.m. today.
The Conway Police Department announced it will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to share a new tip-line and to announce a reward being offered for information in Monday’s deadly Conway bank robbery.
The conference will be held at the Conway Public Safety Building at 1600 Ninth Ave.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain Bellamy, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and CresCom Bank officials are set to join CPD at the conference, which will be aired live on The Sun News Facebook page.
Two employees of CresCom Bank, Kathryn “Katie” Davis Skeen, 36, and Donna Major, 59, were killed in a bank robbery at the branch on U.S. Highway 501 and 16th Avenue on Monday. Police are seeking Brandon Micheal Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina as a person of interest in the case.
Council was last seen driving a white 2013 Chrysler 200, stolen from one of the victims, after the robbery. Police say the car has a “River Life” sticker on its rear windshield and has tinted windows.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).
