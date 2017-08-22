Local

Conway police respond to armed robbery, searching for suspect

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

August 22, 2017 9:21 PM

Conway police are searching for two suspects after responding to an armed robbery call Tuesday evening, according to a release from the Conway Police Department.

The robbery occurred at Stalvey’s Discount Liquor store, located at 1605 4th Avenue. Employees described the suspect as a white male who was armed with the knife.

According to the release, the suspect left the scene in a 2012 black Nissan with North Carolina tags reading DDL9575. He was seen with a white female.

The vehicle was last seen traveling north on 4th Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects can call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

