Conway police respond to armed robbery, searching for suspect

Conway police are searching for two suspects after responding to an armed robbery call Tuesday evening, according to a release from the Conway Police Department.
The robbery occurred at Stalvey’s Discount Liquor store, located at 1605 4th Avenue. Employees described the suspect as a white male who was armed with the knife.
According to the release, the suspect left the scene in a 2012 black Nissan with North Carolina tags reading DDL9575. He was seen with a white female.
The vehicle was last seen traveling north on 4th Avenue.
Anyone with information regarding the suspects can call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
