‘Unresponsive’ man pulled from Georgetown County river identified

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

August 22, 2017 5:36 PM

This story has been updated.

An unresponsive man was pulled from the Sampit River in Georgetown County Tuesday morning.

The man has been identified as Grady Cooper, according to the Georgetown County coroner’s office.

At about 7:45 a.m., Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to investigate after the man was discovered in the Sampit River near Woodland Avenue, according to a release from Jason Lesley, GSCO spokesman.

EMS workers took the man to a local hospital, and police are investigating the incident.

The coroner’s office stated that the case is still pending.

