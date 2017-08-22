‘No swim’ flags issued along Myrtle Beach beaches

Double red flags have been posted from 14th Avenue North to 29th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach, according to a tweet from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
The beach from 14th Ave N to 29th Ave S has been double red flagged due to strong currents. For your safety, please stay out of the ocean. pic.twitter.com/cXq3uMTnhk— Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) August 22, 2017
The flags, which mean that beach goers should not swim in the ocean, were posted due to strong currents.
