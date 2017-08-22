Local

‘No swim’ flags issued along Myrtle Beach beaches

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

August 22, 2017 5:03 PM

Double red flags have been posted from 14th Avenue North to 29th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach, according to a tweet from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The flags, which mean that beach goers should not swim in the ocean, were posted due to strong currents.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

