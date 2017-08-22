2 tropical systems brewing, 1 could hit the Grand Strand this weekend

There are two tropical systems forming this week, and one could bring rain and heavy winds to the Myrtle Beach area this weekend.
National Hurricane Center forecasters say the chances of this system forming into a tropical storm are low, at only 30 percent.
Any development of this system during the next few days should be slow to occur while it moves west-northwestward or northward near Florida and neighboring waters, according to NHC forecasters.
The system continues to cause showers and thunderstorms, with strong winds mostly on its northwestern side.
So what does this mean for the Grand Strand?
It’s still a little too early to speculate the exact track of the system, but if it does form it could cause heavy winds and rain, according to Stephen Keebler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
According a NWS Wilmington weather briefing, there may be a few showers and thunderstorms this week. As a cold front crosses the coast Thursday, it’ll bring a good chance of rain and cooler temperatures Friday through this weekend.
“Isolated strong thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front,” a weather briefing says.
There’s a chance of one to two inches of rain accumulation throughout the rest of the week until Friday, with higher totals near the coast.
Strong winds before and after the cold front will also cause rough marine conditions late Wednesday through Friday, according to the briefing.
On the bright side though, daytime temperatures will be noticeably cooler by Thursday, and are expected to be in the low to mid 80s.
