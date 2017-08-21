Myrtle Beach will prohibit swimming during the eclipse

0:15 Signs warn against traffic during solar eclipse Pause

0:45 Eclipse trivia, how much do you really know?

0:43 Here's how to test your solar eclipse glasses

0:45 They drove up from Florida to see the eclipse

2:18 What are the effects of a total solar eclipse?

0:47 Professor tests suspicious eclipse glasses

2:52 Tour of Ten Oaks Middle School

0:21 Crews battle dentist office fire

2:06 Witches of Socastee explain their practices and the coming eclipse