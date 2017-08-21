jlee@thesunnews.com Jason Lee
Myrtle Beach will prohibit swimming during the eclipse

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

August 21, 2017 2:32 PM

The City of Myrtle Beach will prevent people from swimming in the ocean for an hour during the total solar eclipse on Monday.

“This has been in discussion because we were not aware of how dark it would get and we were not able to get a firm recommendation of how dark it would get,” said Myrtle Beach police public information officer Capt. Joey Crosby.

The darkness makes it harder for lifeguards to see everyone in the water, said Crosby, who added that the swimming ban will last from 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

“We decided to error on the side of caution,” he said.

