Southbound traffic backing up as time of eclipse approaches

Southbound traffic from Murrells Inlet towards Georgetown is getting heavy as the moon draws closer to the sun for a total eclipse.
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were reporting heavy traffic on U.S. Highway 17 south near Huntington Beach State Park shortly after 11 a.m.
Our electronic message boards right now: #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/i2X3VxBZQ6— SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) August 21, 2017
Southbound traffic from Murrells Inlet was also getting heavier, according to a real-time traffic map on the S.C. Department of Transportation’s 511 app.
Cars were traveling at 15 mph or less on U.S. 17 southbound from the Garden City Connector to Willowbrook Road in Litchfield Beach, according to the interactive map. Traffic also appears heavy among southbound traffic coming into Georgetown.
If you are driving during the solar eclipse, please be on the lookout for distracted or disoriented drivers. pic.twitter.com/lyWHXUDNTV— Trooper Bill SCHP (@SCHP_Troop3) August 21, 2017
Troopers took to Twitter to remind motorists once again not to wear eclipse glasses when they drive and not to stop in the roadway to watch the rare sight.
Pawleys Island police also announced on Twitter that the island south of the causeway was closed “due to crowded roadways” at 1:30 p.m.
The Island south of the South Causeway is now closed due to crowded roadways.— Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) August 21, 2017
See how your commute is looking on the SCDOT map.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments