Southbound traffic backing up as time of eclipse approaches

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

August 21, 2017 1:54 PM

Southbound traffic from Murrells Inlet towards Georgetown is getting heavy as the moon draws closer to the sun for a total eclipse.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were reporting heavy traffic on U.S. Highway 17 south near Huntington Beach State Park shortly after 11 a.m.

Southbound traffic from Murrells Inlet was also getting heavier, according to a real-time traffic map on the S.C. Department of Transportation’s 511 app.

Cars were traveling at 15 mph or less on U.S. 17 southbound from the Garden City Connector to Willowbrook Road in Litchfield Beach, according to the interactive map. Traffic also appears heavy among southbound traffic coming into Georgetown.

Troopers took to Twitter to remind motorists once again not to wear eclipse glasses when they drive and not to stop in the roadway to watch the rare sight.

Pawleys Island police also announced on Twitter that the island south of the causeway was closed “due to crowded roadways” at 1:30 p.m.

See how your commute is looking on the SCDOT map.

Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily

