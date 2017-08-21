Georgetown urges people not to wear its eclipse glasses

The city of Georgetown is urging it’s citizens not to use eclipse glasses it distributed at the fire station, police station and city hall.

The city posted on Facebook Monday morning that a vendor who supplied eclipse glasses had sent them an email urging them not to use the glasses.

The city posted in excerpt of the communication, which read in part:

“After recent discussions with our supply chain they have confirmed that the goods meet their standards. However, due to issues with the product’s certification, we have decided that we would like to carry out our own tests to give our customers extra peace of mind. Unfortunately due to the time-span we are now unable to carry out these tests before the eclipse this coming Monday.

Therefore we recommend that customers do not use the glasses and make contact with our team to arrange a full refund.”

On Facebook, the city posted that glasses were available at Francis Marion Park and East Bay Park.