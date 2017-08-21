Crowds are growing in Georgetown as the eclipse draws near

People were staking their spots with cameras, lawn chairs and umbrellas on the Georgetown Harborwalk Monday morning, hours before the dawn of a rare sight: the total eclipse of the sun.
The last time the contiguous U.S. saw a total eclipse was in 1979, according to NASA.
Tony Goodyear, an earth sciences and astronomy teacher from Salisbury, Maryland, had just started college that year and was mowing a lawn when he watched the eclipse reflecting on a car window.
“I didn’t have the knowledge I have now,” he said, with a chuckle. Goodyear works at a planetarium and was using a device once utilized by Galileo, to watch the sunspots.
There were 44 spots on the sun on Monday, he said, and Goodyear was looking forward to seeing that big spot - the moon - roll in.
Please, please DO NOT stop on the interstate to view the #Eclipse!!! pic.twitter.com/U22TzvFImV— Corporal Todd (@STP_CRO) August 21, 2017
Parking spaces and shady spots were becoming hard to find in downtown Georgetown by 11 a.m. as the growing crowd at the Harborwalk battled the scorching heat of a sun not yet eclipsed.
Although spaces were filling up two hours before the eclipse was set to begin at 1:17 p.m., southbound traffic from Murrells Inlet was getting heavier, according to a real-time traffic map on the S.C. Department of Transportation’s 511 app.
Maritime traffic was also picking up in Winyah Bay as boaters glided in to claim their eclipse-viewing spots on the great confluence.
“I’m hoping when the eclipse happens and we’re able to see it that we’ll be able to see a few flares … and seeing the corona is very cool,” Goodyear said. “It looks like a giant diamond ring.”
Lots of traffic near Huntington Beach State Park! pic.twitter.com/DVPbG9CzLf— Trooper Sonny SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) August 21, 2017
Crowds of spectators, equipped with eclipse spectacles, lined Front Street and filled riverfront restaurants to capacity. Lines of more people, hungry for food, drink and air conditioning, trailed down the sidewalks.
And in the mix of the growing crowd were police officers, ready to answer questions or provide assistance, and postal carriers still on their appointed rounds delivering mail come rain or shine or ... eclipse.
Check back for more on this developing story as the moon inches closer.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments