Local

Mother and infant child taken to hospital after wreck

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

August 20, 2017 6:05 PM

A mother and 6-month-old child were injured in a wreck on Marsden Road in Aynor early Sunday evening.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to 3917 Marsden Road for a crash involving a possible ejection of a child shortly after 5:30 p.m.

No ejection was found when crews arrived, according to an Horry County Fire Rescue tweet. But two patients, a mother and infant child, were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Patient conditions are not known at this time.

Check back for more updates on this story.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Signs warn against traffic during solar eclipse

Signs warn against traffic during solar eclipse 0:15

Signs warn against traffic during solar eclipse

Here's how to test your solar eclipse glasses 0:43

Here's how to test your solar eclipse glasses
Tour of Ten Oaks Middle School 2:52

Tour of Ten Oaks Middle School

View More Video