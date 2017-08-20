Mother and infant child taken to hospital after wreck

A mother and 6-month-old child were injured in a wreck on Marsden Road in Aynor early Sunday evening.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to 3917 Marsden Road for a crash involving a possible ejection of a child shortly after 5:30 p.m.
No ejection was found when crews arrived, according to an Horry County Fire Rescue tweet. But two patients, a mother and infant child, were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Patient conditions are not known at this time.
