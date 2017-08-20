Double red flags warning of a no-swim advisory were flying from lifeguard stands along Myrtle Beach Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.
Double red flags warning of a no-swim advisory were flying from lifeguard stands along Myrtle Beach Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Emily Weaver eweaver@thesunnews.com
Double red flags warning of a no-swim advisory were flying from lifeguard stands along Myrtle Beach Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Emily Weaver eweaver@thesunnews.com

Local

No-swim advisory issued along beach after multiple rescue calls

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

August 20, 2017 5:05 PM

Double red flags, indicating a no-swim advisory, are flying at lifeguard stands along Myrtle Beach after rough surfs and currents churned up nearly 12 calls for beach rescues Sunday.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews were called to the beach on multiple occasions Sunday afternoon for distressed swimmers struggling with rough waves.

No drownings have been reported, but the number of calls did inspire lifeguards to unfurl their double red flags to advise swimmers that the beach was under a no-swim warning.

People are still allowed in the shallow surf, but with caution. Rescue crews and lifeguards were patrolling the shore Sunday to keep an eye out for anyone in distress.

Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily

WHAT THE FLAG COLORS MEAN

According to North Myrtle Beach Public Safety

Double red flag - no-swim warning, means the water is closed to the public

Single red flag - high hazard, high surf and/or strong currents; not advised to go more than waist-deep

Yellow flag - medium hazard, moderate surf and/or currents

Green flag - low hazard, calm conditions, exercise caution

Purple flag - dangerous marine life

An absence of flags does not assure safe waters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Signs warn against traffic during solar eclipse

Signs warn against traffic during solar eclipse 0:15

Signs warn against traffic during solar eclipse

Here's how to test your solar eclipse glasses 0:43

Here's how to test your solar eclipse glasses
Tour of Ten Oaks Middle School 2:52

Tour of Ten Oaks Middle School

View More Video