No-swim advisory issued along beach after multiple rescue calls

Double red flags, indicating a no-swim advisory, are flying at lifeguard stands along Myrtle Beach after rough surfs and currents churned up nearly 12 calls for beach rescues Sunday.
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews were called to the beach on multiple occasions Sunday afternoon for distressed swimmers struggling with rough waves.
No drownings have been reported, but the number of calls did inspire lifeguards to unfurl their double red flags to advise swimmers that the beach was under a no-swim warning.
People are still allowed in the shallow surf, but with caution. Rescue crews and lifeguards were patrolling the shore Sunday to keep an eye out for anyone in distress.
WHAT THE FLAG COLORS MEAN
According to North Myrtle Beach Public Safety
Double red flag - no-swim warning, means the water is closed to the public
Single red flag - high hazard, high surf and/or strong currents; not advised to go more than waist-deep
Yellow flag - medium hazard, moderate surf and/or currents
Green flag - low hazard, calm conditions, exercise caution
Purple flag - dangerous marine life
An absence of flags does not assure safe waters.
