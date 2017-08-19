Coast Guard rescues eight boaters stranded on sandbar near Charleston

0:15 Signs warn against traffic during solar eclipse Pause

0:43 Here's how to test your solar eclipse glasses

2:18 What are the effects of a total solar eclipse?

1:08 Watch as boardwalk entertainer Nick Pike performs dangerous stunts at Barefoot Landing

0:42 Aynor's Ethan Martin talks about win over Marion

0:21 Georgetown players warmup for season open

0:25 Conway football coach Chuck Jordan, another man appear to restrain student

1:57 Conway QB Grainger preps for first varsity start

0:52 "Cloud" near pool leads to Hazmat call