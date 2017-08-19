Coast Guard rescues eight boaters stranded on sandbar near Charleston

The Coast Guard rescued eight boaters early Saturday morning, after a 21-foot recreational boat ran aground on a sandbar near Capers Island, according to a release from the Coast Guard.
Around 2:40 a.m. officials in the Charleston command center were notified about the grounded boat when they dispatched a rescue helicopter crew. The crew arrived on scene around 3:50 a.m.
According to the release, crews rescued four boaters and transported them to Mount Pleasant Regional Airport and then returned to lift the remaining four boaters out.
All boaters were in good condition.
Crews are working on salvaging the boat and there are no signs of pollution.
