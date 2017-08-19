One person was killed in overnight, single-car crash in U.S. 17

The driver of a pickup truck was thrown from the vehicle after flipping over a guardrail on U.S. 17 during the early hours of Saturday morning.
The deadly, single-vehicle crash happened about 1:55 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of the 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck was headed southbound on U.S. 17 when they went off the roadway, hit a guardrail, and overturned , Jones said.
The driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck, Jones said.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office had not released the driver’s identity as of Saturday afternoon.
The deadly crash was at least the third in the county in a week.
On Aug. 13, a Conway man died in a crash that happened about 10:30 p.m. on Dongola Highway near Conway after the vehicle reportedly crashed into a power pole.
Scott Anderson, 25, of Conway, died at the scene from multiple traumas, according to Darris Fowler, Horry County deputy coroner.
Early Friday morning about 3:30 a.m., Albert Simon, 54, of Longs was hit and killed by a driver when SCHP authorities said he was crossing S.C. 90 illegally.
