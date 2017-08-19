Boiling temps lead to yet another heat advisory

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:15 Signs warn against traffic during solar eclipse Pause 2:18 What are the effects of a total solar eclipse? 0:43 Here's how to test your solar eclipse glasses 0:47 Professor tests suspicious eclipse glasses 0:42 Aynor's Ethan Martin talks about win over Marion 0:21 Georgetown players warmup for season open 0:25 Conway football coach Chuck Jordan, another man appear to restrain student 1:57 Conway QB Grainger preps for first varsity start 2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Some parts of the country are seeing dangerously high temperatures and as the mercury rises, so does the risk of heat-related illness. An emergency department doctor has tips on how to stay safe in the heat. The Cleveland Clinic

Some parts of the country are seeing dangerously high temperatures and as the mercury rises, so does the risk of heat-related illness. An emergency department doctor has tips on how to stay safe in the heat. The Cleveland Clinic