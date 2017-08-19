Boiling temps lead to yet another heat advisory

The mercury has been rising all week, and Saturday will be more of the same.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has issued a heat advisory Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Horry, Georgetown, and Brunswick County, N.C. as heat indexes could climb to 107 degrees.
Actual temperatures will be in the upper 80s, but it will feel much hotter, according to weather authorities, who cautioned that people should be mindful of the risks of heat-related illnesses.
Forecasters recommend taking frequent breaks from the heat in the shade and air conditioning. They also recommend people stay hydrated.
Several heat advisories were issued this week as scorching temperatures created dangerously high heat indexes that warranted the warnings.
A little relief from the heat could come late next week, but forecasters say the hot weather trend is likely to continue.
