Here’s a list of solar eclipse watch parties in Myrtle Beach and Georgetown

On Monday, select parts of America will get to see what could be a once-in-a-lifetime event for many: a total solar eclipse during which the moon will pass in front of the sun, casting a shadow on earth and temporarily turning day into night.
Myrtle Beach will experience a partial eclipse while everyone on the Grand Strand south of Murrells Inlet and North of Charleston will experience the total solar eclipse in its full glory.
An interactive NASA map found online details exactly where the total eclipse can be seen as well as the time the partial and total eclipses will begin.
Georgetown is the closest place near Myrtle Beach to view the total solar eclipse, which will begin about 30 seconds after 2:46 p.m. Eastern Time, and end about 20 seconds after 2:48 p.m. The partial eclipse will begin at 1:17 p.m. and end at 4:09 p.m.
If you want to see the eclipse with other people, there are plenty of options in Georgetown and Myrtle Beach.
Georgetown
Francis Marion Park: Coastal Carolina University physics and astronomy professor Louis Rubbo will be available for questions during the eclipse at the park located at 801 Front Street.
East Bay and Morgan parks: A shuttle service will take residents from the parking lots of Georgetown High School, located at 2500 Anthuan Maybank Drive, and adjacent Georgetown Middle School to the intersection of Prince and Broad streets and then to East Bay Park.
Another set of shuttles will run from the Hampton, Quality and Baymont inns to the Prince and Broad street intersection, to East Bay park and back to the hotels.
Shuttle service will run between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Carroll A. Campbell Marine Complex: You can watch from the dock or launch a boat and watch the eclipse from the water 101 River Walk Drive.
Santee River: Black River Outdoors will lead a solar eclipse guided kayak tour on the Santee River starting at noon. It costs $100, but $75 will go to helping rebuild the Huntington Beach State Park Nature Center, which was destroyed by a fire in 2016. Visits should go online to sign up or call 843-546-4840 for more information.
Brookgreen Gardens: The gardens will host a solar eclipse festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $20. Food, soft drinks, beer and wine will be available for purchase. The event will feature music by Oracle Blue. Free Eclipse glasses will be available on-site a the gardens, located at 1931 Brookgreen Drive in Murrells Inlet. Call 843-235-6000 for more information.
Horry Georgetown Technical College: The school will host a viewing gathering at its Georgetown campus at 4003 South Fraser Street. Eclipse glasses will be provided by Tidelands Health. Children’s activities begin at 1 p.m. and the eclipse viewing begins at 2:40 p.m. Kids should bring empty cereal boxes. Call 843-546-8406 for more information.
Myrtle Beach area:
In Myrtle Beach, the partial eclipse begins at 1:18 p.m. Here’s where you can see it.
Grand Shores Resort: The resort is hosting a viewing gathering at the ocean-front pool. Themed drinks are available from the pool bar and eclipse glasses will be provided. The resort is located at 201 77th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Hard Rock Cafe: The cafe will serve a special solar cocktail and and will feature a special sun-themed playlist. Make sure to bring your own eclipse glasses. The event lasts from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Call 843-946-0007 for more information.
House of Blues: The restaurant and music venue is hosting a “Black Hole Sun” solar eclipse party from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. with food specials and free eclipse glasses. Call 843-272-3000 for more information.
Myrtle Beach State Park: The park will hold a gathering at Shelter B3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors should bring their own eclipse glasses or purchase them at the pier store. Call 843-238-5325 for more information.
For practitioners of metaphysics and witchcraft, Labrynth Walking will be a gathering at Myrtle Beach State Park at Shelter 001 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Some eclipse glasses will be provided but it’s first come, first serve. Guests are encouraged to bring a food dish to share as well representations of things they want to let of in their life, or things they would like to work on in their life. Call 843-868-1431 for more information.
Coastal Carolina University: The school will host a viewing on Prince Lawn. The first 5,000 students, faculty and staff will receive free eclipse glasses.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
