Surfside Beach may dismiss administrator in special Saturday meeting

The town council for Surfside Beach will hold a special meeting Saturday morning “to discuss the demotion, letter of reprimand for unacceptable conduct and violation of duties or complete dismissal of the administrator,” according to an agenda posted on the town website.
The request for the meeting was signed by Councilmen Mark Johnson, Ron Ott, Tim Courtney and Randle Stevens. The meeting will be held at 11 a.m.
Johnson, Ott and Stevens could not immediately be reached by phone.
Courtney declined to discuss the reason for the meeting in a phone call Friday morning.
“It will be discussed in public tomorrow,” Courtney said.
Town Administrator Micki Fellner could not immediately be reached.
Councilman David Pellegrino said he was unsure if he was going to attend the meeting. He said he was not sure of the cause, but that it might be related to the termination of Planning Building and Zoning Director Sabrina Morris.
Pellegrino confirmed that Morris was removed from her position on Thursday. Morris is no longer listed as a staff member on the town’s contact page, and there is no name listed as director of Planning, Building and Zoning.
“I assume its a follow up to that,” he said.
Mayor Bob Childs and Councilwoman Julie Samples both said they did not know the reason for the meeting and only heard about it when the meeting notice was released.
