Strand simmers under another heat advisory

Hot temps have been boiling the Grand Strand all week, and Friday will be no different with heat indexes expected to reach up around 109 degrees.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has issued yet another heat advisory. The warning is in effect from noon to 5 p.m. Friday for Horry, Georgetown, and Brunswick County, N.C., along with some surrounding areas.
Actual temperatures are forecast to be in the lower 90s; however, heat index values could climb as high as 109 with dewpoints in the mid 70s, according to a weather service briefing.
“High heat and humidity will increase the risk for heat exhaustion and even heat stroke if precautionary measures are not taken,” weather authorities warned in the brief.
Forecasters recommend taking frequent breaks from the heat in the shade and air conditioning. They also recommend people stay hydrated.
A heat advisory was also issued for the Grand Strand and nearby areas on Thursday as heat indexes rose to nearly 107.
