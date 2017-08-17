Man caught on camera stealing bicycle in Market Common

A man filling in on a delivery route for a contractor of The Sun News was caught on camera stealing a bicycle in The Market Common area Wednesday morning.
The man, who has not been arrested or identified, is seen on video removing a basket from a white and purple Mongoose mountain bike from a porch on the 2900 block of Howard Avenue in Market Common around 4:15 a.m. The man then removes the unsecured bike from the porch.
Ken Carnesi, who lives at the address where the bike was taken and provided the security footage, said his neighbors checked their security cameras and determined that the same truck that the man fled to with the bike was used to deliver papers elsewhere in the area.
Sean O’Rourke, a liason with Sun News delivery contractor Skycom, said the truck seen in the video is typically used on the route in that area, but that the man is not an employee of the delivery contractor.
“He is a substitute on the route,” O’Rourke said. Independent contractors are responsible for their routes in their absence.
O’Rourke did not have a name for the man caught on video.
Capt. Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
