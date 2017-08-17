CALLOWAY
SLED, sheriff’s office investigating inmate death

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

August 17, 2017 11:49 AM

A man arrested on charges of cocaine possession, shoplifting and a bench warrant June 26 died of “medical causes” at Conway Medical Center Wednesday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Jimmy Lee Calloway, 47, was in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center when he was rushed to Conway Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:46 p.m.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday and Calloway’s exact cause of death has not yet been released, according to Fowler.

“The death appeared to be from medical causes,” Fowler said.

The State Law Enforcement Division and Horry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating Calloway’s death.

