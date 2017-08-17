It will feel like 107 today: here's how to stay safe in the heat

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has issued a heat advisory for Horry and Georgetown counties in effect from 10:22 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
According to a weather briefing, temperatures will be in the lower 90s with dewpoints in the upper 70s, but heat index values can reach up to 107.
The high heat and humidity will increase the risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke if precautionary measures are not taken.
“To reduce the risk of heat illness during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments,” weather officials said.
The following cities will be affected:
- Myrtle Beach
- North Myrtle Beach
- Conway
- Red Hill
- Little River
- Socastee
- Garden City
- Andrews
- Georgetown
- Murrells Inlet
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
