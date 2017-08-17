Some parts of the country are seeing dangerously high temperatures and as the mercury rises, so does the risk of heat-related illness. An emergency department doctor has tips on how to stay safe in the heat. Credit: The Cleveland Clinic
Some parts of the country are seeing dangerously high temperatures and as the mercury rises, so does the risk of heat-related illness. An emergency department doctor has tips on how to stay safe in the heat. Credit: The Cleveland Clinic

Local

It will feel like 107 today: here's how to stay safe in the heat

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

August 17, 2017 7:56 AM

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has issued a heat advisory for Horry and Georgetown counties in effect from 10:22 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to a weather briefing, temperatures will be in the lower 90s with dewpoints in the upper 70s, but heat index values can reach up to 107.

The high heat and humidity will increase the risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke if precautionary measures are not taken.

“To reduce the risk of heat illness during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments,” weather officials said.

The following cities will be affected:

  • Myrtle Beach
  • North Myrtle Beach
  • Conway
  • Red Hill
  • Little River
  • Socastee
  • Garden City
  • Andrews
  • Georgetown
  • Murrells Inlet

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Car fire on US 17 in Myrtle Beach

View More Video