Here’s where to get solar eclipse glasses in Myrtle Beach

Many retailers are selling out of their eclipse glasses as the August 21 total solar eclipse is getting closer.
To see the eclipse safely, people need to wear special glasses to avoid eye damage. Staring at the sun can cause sunburn on your eyes or permanent retina damage.
Make sure the glasses have an International Organization of Standardization reference number, also known as an ISO number. Glasses should have the ISO reference number 12312-2 printed on them.
To avoid knock-off glasses that may not offer enough protection, the American Astronomical Society has published a list of trusted manufacturers, including American Paper Optics, Rainbow Symphony and Thousand Oaks Optical.
NASA recommends only using glasses from a reputable manufacturer label.
Click here for a full list of manufacturers approved by the American Astronomical Society.
Where to buy glasses around Myrtle Beach
Many online retailers are out of stock, but residents wanting to purchase glasses locally have few options.
Klig’s Kites: Stores are located at Broadway at the Beach and North Myrtle Beach. Owner Bruce Kligman says he plans to get between 10,000 and 15,000 by Thursday.
Books-A-Million: Located in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, the store doesn’t have eclipse glasses, but they have copies of Sky Magazine, which feature eclipse viewers. The viewers offer protection from the sun using a screen that’s held in front of your face.
Eagle’s Beachwear: Company representatives say they still have glasses in stock as of Wednesday. There are more than a dozen locations along the Grand Strand, so check around if the store nearest to you is sold out.
