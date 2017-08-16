Here’s where to get solar eclipse glasses in Myrtle Beach

0:14 Car fire on US 17 in Myrtle Beach Pause

1:18 Shark Sighting on the Strand

0:11 Rescue crews respond to car fire on U.S. 17 bypass

4:50 Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County

2:18 What are the effects of a total solar eclipse?

0:52 "Cloud" near pool leads to Hazmat call

2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals

3:48 Listen to the 911 calls from the Carolina Forest attempted kidnapping

0:12 Rescue crews respond to car fire on U.S. 17 bypass in Myrtle Beach