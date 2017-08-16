One arrested after deadly Loris club shooting

One man has been arrested after a shooting on April 30 that left one dead and several injured, according to a police report from the Horry County Police Department.
Dimnique Bellamy, 23, of Longs is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to the report, Bellamy was arrested without incident in Little River and is being detained at the Horry County Detention Center.
On April 30, Horry County police responded to a call of shots fired at the P&R Club at 268 North Green Sea Road around 2:30 a.m.
“Multiple victims were found suffering from gunshot woulds and were transported to a local hospital,” Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department told The Sun News in April.
According to a police report regarding the shooting, an argument started between two males inside the club. The men took the argument outside where they began to shoot at each other.
Laquint Oneail Boyd, 37, of Loris and Tabor City was pronounced dead at Loris Medical Center around 3:35 a.m. from a gunshot wound to the chest, Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick said.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments