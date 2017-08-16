MYR arrivals up, hotel occupancy numbers down add to ‘unpredictable’ 2017 summer season

A social media post about a Father’s Day weekend shooting on Ocean Boulevard, an untimely start to a beach renourishment project and an increase in room rentals during July played parts in lower-than-last-year occupancy rates during two major summer months in Myrtle Beach.
That’s, at least, according to Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. The summer analysis came the same week as the Myrtle Beach International Airport released its July passenger numbers, which showed a record number of arrivals during one of the area’s hottest months.
A report released Wednesday showed that 152,003 arrived at MYR in July — up more than 13 percent compared to 2016, and nearly 65 percent higher than July 2012.
