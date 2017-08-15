Rescue crews respond to car fire after two-vehicle wreck on bypass

Fire rescue crews responded to the scene of a reported vehicle fire on U.S. 17 Bypass near 21st Avenue North, in front of Broadway Grand Prix, around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Lt. Jonathan Evans of Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue says that the incident involves a two-vehicle crash with one of the cars on fire. Occupants of the car that became engulfed have made it out of the vehicle, Evans said.
Southbound lanes of the Bypass have been closed while crews respond and work to clear the scene.
The wreck involved a Mazda sedan and a Mercedes SUV.
One woman from the SUV was sent to the hospital.
A reporter on scene said that traffic appeared to be backed up for miles on the Bypass as wreckers rolled in.
