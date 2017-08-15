Hotel owner and operator Jackie Vereen said Tuesday she will run for a seat on Myrtle Beach City Council, in her third attempt to enter the office.
Local

Myrtle Beach council hopeful makes third attempt for seat

By Chloe Johnson

cjohnson@thesunnews.com

August 15, 2017 05:33 PM

UPDATED August 16, 2017 03:37 PM

Hotel owner and operator Jackie Vereen said Tuesday she will run for a seat on Myrtle Beach City Council, in her third attempt in a council election.

“I still think that we need a fresh perspective on council,” Vereen said. “With me being on the Community Appearance Board, I see so many projects that come through that are just awesome, and sometimes we just need to be more business-friendly and help more development come into Myrtle Beach.”

Vereen, 49, is in her third term on CAB, which assesses the aesthetics of new developments. She is also part owner and general manager of the Sea Dip Oceanfront hotel at 2608 N. Ocean Blvd.

In 2013, Councilman Wayne Gray edged Vereen to keep his seat by just 66 votes. He was the lowest vote-getter of the three incumbents that were able to stay in office that year.

Vereen also placed fourth in the contest for three city council seats in 2015.

She faces a broad field of potential challengers. Incumbent councilmen Randal Wallace and Mike Lowder are both running for reelection. Ann Dunham, Matthew Hardee and Keith Van Winkle have announced they intend to run.

Councilman Wayne Gray has not made an official announcement and has not raised any donations since one contribution last year, according to campaign reports.

Filing for the election opens on Aug. 24 and closes Sept. 8. Voters go to the polls on Nov. 7.

Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ

