New restaurant coming to The Plaza at Carolina Forest

The Plaza at Carolina Forest is getting a new restaurant starting November 15.
Which Wich is a design-your-own sandwich chain that offers a kids menu, various shakes and sweets, vegan and vegetarian options as well as gluten free options.
The restaurant, which is located at 3771 Renee Drive, is not currently hiring, but job postings will be listed at www.whichwich.com/careers.
The new restaurant acts as the third location along the Grand Strand, with one at 181 Brookton Circle in Myrtle Beach and one at 1516 U.S. 17 North in North Myrtle Beach.
