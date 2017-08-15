Which Wich opened early last year in Myrtle Beach, just off S.C. 544 in front of the Target shopping center.
Which Wich opened early last year in Myrtle Beach, just off S.C. 544 in front of the Target shopping center.
Which Wich opened early last year in Myrtle Beach, just off S.C. 544 in front of the Target shopping center.

Local

New restaurant coming to The Plaza at Carolina Forest

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

August 15, 2017 4:08 PM

The Plaza at Carolina Forest is getting a new restaurant starting November 15.

Which Wich is a design-your-own sandwich chain that offers a kids menu, various shakes and sweets, vegan and vegetarian options as well as gluten free options.

The restaurant, which is located at 3771 Renee Drive, is not currently hiring, but job postings will be listed at www.whichwich.com/careers.

The new restaurant acts as the third location along the Grand Strand, with one at 181 Brookton Circle in Myrtle Beach and one at 1516 U.S. 17 North in North Myrtle Beach.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Shark Sighting on the Strand

Shark Sighting on the Strand 1:18

Shark Sighting on the Strand
0:52

"Cloud" near pool leads to Hazmat call
Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County 4:50

Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County

View More Video