A new Dollar General is opening along the Grand Strand

A new Dollar General is opening in Myrtle Beach, located at 4150 Jeremy Loop, according to a press release.
The store, which is scheduled to open on August 19 at 8 a.m., will be offering free prizes and special deals as part of grand opening celebrations.
The first 50 adult shoppers to the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card, and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag filled with product samples and other giveaways.
Positions are still available for the new location. Those interested in applying can visit www.dollargeneral.com and go to the career section. Typically, Dollar General stores hire between six and 10 people.
Recently, Dollar General stores in Little River and Conway have opened, with another location in Little River in the works.
“We are also in a due diligence phase for a third location in Little River off Hwy 57, which means we’re interested in adding a third location in town, but haven’t committed to doing so yet,” Crystal Ghassemi, Corporate Communications at Dollar General told The Sun News in March.
For new developments, Ghassemi said that Dollar General tries to build locations so that the drive for a customer is 10 minutes or under.
