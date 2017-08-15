Gal Levy says his love of surfing outweighs any fear of shark sightings around 64th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Swimmers were cleared from the ocean briefly from 77th Avenue North and heading south though Myrtle Beach as sharks were spotted about 200 yards off shore chasing a school of fish.
Gal Levy says his love of surfing outweighs any fear of shark sightings around 64th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Swimmers were cleared from the ocean briefly from 77th Avenue North and heading south though Myrtle Beach as sharks were spotted about 200 yards off shore chasing a school of fish. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Gal Levy says his love of surfing outweighs any fear of shark sightings around 64th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Swimmers were cleared from the ocean briefly from 77th Avenue North and heading south though Myrtle Beach as sharks were spotted about 200 yards off shore chasing a school of fish. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

Local

Shark warning: Swimmers called out of ocean along Grand Strand

By Audrey Hudson

ahudson@thesunnews.com

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

August 15, 2017 11:51 AM

Ocean swimmers were ordered out of the water for an hour Tuesday morning beginning at 67th Avenue North after sharks chasing a school of fish were spotted.

Lifeguards warned swimmers of the sharks that were seen about 100 to 200 yards from the shore and moving slowly south as they feasted on a school of fish.

Blue warning flags were planted along the lifeguard stands warning the public of the temporary marine danger.

Beach goers on the south end could experience similar warnings early this afternoon if the sharks continue on the current path along the shoreline.

Swimmers were asked to exit the water from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. as the sharks passed by, although some surfers and paddle boarders ignored the warning.

Gal Levy, an 11-year-old local surfer from Myrtle Beach said he was aware of the passing sharks and even watched them feast on the fish.

“There was a lot of jumpers,” Levy said.

815beach_jbm02
Swimmers are warned to stay out of the water around 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Sharks were spotted about 200 yards off shore chasing a school of fish. Lifeguards are flying blue flags to indicate aquatic danger.
Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

Asked if surfing with the sharks made him nervous, Levy said “it does a little, but surfing is surfing.”

Lifeguard Marija Durisic had her hands full several blocks away keeping swimmers out of the water that had ignored the blue warning flags.

She said this was her first aquatic warning for sharks in two months.

If one or two sharks are spotted, swimmers are told to exit the water for about 15 minutes until the danger passes. If it’s more than two sharks, the wait on the beach will be longer.

The blue flags warning of aquatic danger are expected to be flown at affected beaches throughout Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

"Cloud" near pool leads to Hazmat call

0:52

"Cloud" near pool leads to Hazmat call
Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County 4:50

Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County
Local police dog celebrates retirement 1:33

Local police dog celebrates retirement

View More Video