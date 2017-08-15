Shark warning: Swimmers called out of ocean along Grand Strand

Ocean swimmers were ordered out of the water for an hour Tuesday morning beginning at 67th Avenue North after sharks chasing a school of fish were spotted.
Lifeguards warned swimmers of the sharks that were seen about 100 to 200 yards from the shore and moving slowly south as they feasted on a school of fish.
Blue warning flags were planted along the lifeguard stands warning the public of the temporary marine danger.
Beach goers on the south end could experience similar warnings early this afternoon if the sharks continue on the current path along the shoreline.
Swimmers were asked to exit the water from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. as the sharks passed by, although some surfers and paddle boarders ignored the warning.
Gal Levy, an 11-year-old local surfer from Myrtle Beach said he was aware of the passing sharks and even watched them feast on the fish.
“There was a lot of jumpers,” Levy said.
Asked if surfing with the sharks made him nervous, Levy said “it does a little, but surfing is surfing.”
Lifeguard Marija Durisic had her hands full several blocks away keeping swimmers out of the water that had ignored the blue warning flags.
She said this was her first aquatic warning for sharks in two months.
If one or two sharks are spotted, swimmers are told to exit the water for about 15 minutes until the danger passes. If it’s more than two sharks, the wait on the beach will be longer.
The blue flags warning of aquatic danger are expected to be flown at affected beaches throughout Tuesday.
