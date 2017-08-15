Shark warning: Swimmers called out of ocean along Grand Strand

Gal Levy says his love of surfing outweighs any fear of shark sightings around 64th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Swimmers were cleared from the ocean briefly from 77th Avenue North and heading south though Myrtle Beach as sharks were spotted about 200 yards off shore chasing a school of fish. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com