They went outside to play. Now, they’re missing. Family searching for Conway teens

Family and friends are searching for two teen girls last seen playing in the front yard of a home near Aynor Middle School Sunday afternoon.
They are asking for the public’s help to find 14-year-old Jada Snyder and 15-year-old Kayla Goforth.
Michelle Groves Moore, Jada’s mother, who also helps take care of Kayla, says the two were on punishment Sunday and were stripped of electronic devices when they were sent to the home of Snyder’s sister, a fourth grade teacher on summer break.
The girls talked the sister into letting them go out into the front yard to kick a soccer ball around Sunday afternoon, Moore said.
They were outside about five minutes when Snyder ran back into the house to use the bathroom, Moore added. Then, she kissed her sister and “told her she loved her,” she said.
“I love you, too, Jada. Don’t leave the yard,” the sister replied.
“Jada went outside and it wasn’t 15 minutes later they were gone,” Moore said.
Jada’s older sister hopped in a car and searched the area looking for any signs of their whereabouts. Finding none, the family called the police.
“My biggest concern is they met some pedophile online,” Moore said, “but they haven’t been online since Friday” when they were first grounded.
The girls have been missing since about 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Moore said. They were last seen in front of a home on Blue Jacket Drive in Aynor.
The girls were going to go to a family birthday party Sunday afternoon, but those plans were canceled, Moore said. The girls were both wearing tennis shoes, but left without a phone or extra clothes.
Jada stands about 5-feet-3-inches tall and has dark brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black shirt when she went missing, according to her mother’s Facebook post.
Kayla stands about 5-feet-7-inches tall and has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a blue T-shirt.
Anyone with any information on the girls is asked to contact the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-8477 (TIPS).
